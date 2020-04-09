Two people taken to hospital after vehicles flip over on Highway 3
Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 11:14AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 9, 2020 12:28PM EDT
Emergency crews respond to a collision at Highway 3 and Malden Road in Tecumseh, Ont., on Thursday, April 9, 2020.(Courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
Essex County OPP say the collision took place at Highway 3 and Malden Road on Thursday.
Police say a SUV and a pickup truck collided, sending both drivers to hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehile.
Crews had to deal with spill control, but the scene was cleared later Thursday morning.