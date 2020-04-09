WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say the collision took place at Highway 3 and Malden Road on Thursday.

Police say a SUV and a pickup truck collided, sending both drivers to hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehile.

Crews had to deal with spill control, but the scene was cleared later Thursday morning.