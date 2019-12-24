Two people in hospital and seven displaced after house fire
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 1:02PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:34PM EST
WINDSOR -- Seven people have been displaced on Christmas Eve after a fire ripped through a multi-unit dwelling.
Windsor fire crews were kept busy Tuesday morning taking care of a house fire in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue near University Avenue in Windsor.
At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Windsor fire Tweeted that two people were transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation and seven people were displaced after a fire started on the exterior front porch.
Total damage is estimated at $150,000.
