WINDSOR -- Seven people have been displaced on Christmas Eve after a fire ripped through a multi-unit dwelling.

Windsor fire crews were kept busy Tuesday morning taking care of a house fire in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue near University Avenue in Windsor.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Windsor fire Tweeted that two people were transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation and seven people were displaced after a fire started on the exterior front porch.

Total damage is estimated at $150,000.