Two people charged after shoplifting complaint at LCBO in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have charged a man and a woman after a shoplifting complaint at a local liquor store.

Officers responded to the theft complaint at the LCBO on Wellington Street in Chatham at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The pair was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

A 26-year-old Chatham man was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 16, 2022.

A 29-year-old Merlin woman was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000.

She was also charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and trafficking property obtained by a crime in connection with a break and enter at Access Storage on Richmond Street in Chatham. Police previously reported that incident on Jan. 26, 2022.

She was released pending a future court date of March 2, 2022.