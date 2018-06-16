Two people charged after male assaulted in Wallaceburg
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 2:20PM EDT
One person is in hospital after police say he was assaulted in Wallaceburg.
Few details are provided by Chatham-Kent police, but they say the male is recovering in hospital.
They say on Friday morning the male was assaulted by two other males, who are now in custody and facing criminal charges.