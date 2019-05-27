

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say two people have been arrested after credit cards were stolen during a home break-in.

Windsor police received a report of a break and enter to a residence in the 1300 block of Azalia Crescent on Friday around 11:45 a.m.

Information received was that a number of credit cards had been stolen during the incident.

A witness was able to provide physical descriptions of two suspects leaving the break and enter scene.

At 2 p.m., police received information that one of the stolen credit cards had recently been used at a business located in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

Patrol officers and members of the Property Crimes Unit attended the area.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers observed a man and a woman matching the suspect descriptions walking in the area of Howard Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway.

When the pair saw police in the area, they began to flee on foot.

Officers safely stopped both people in the 600 block of North Service Road and placed them under arrest without incident.

The arrested male was found to be in possession of property reported stolen at the break and enter, a small quantity of suspected cocaine and oxycodone, as well as break and enter tools.

As a result of further investigation, officers were able to link the male suspect to a number of prior break and enter investigations.

Jonathan Poitras, 29, no fixed address, is charged with break and enter x3, fraud under $5000 x9, possession of stolen property valued under $5000 x5, unauthorized use of credit card data x9, use credit card obtained by offence x9, possession of a controlled substance - suspected cocaine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected oxycodone, possession of break and enter tools.

Chelsea Clark, 28, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, fraud under $5,000.

Windsor police would like to remind the public of the importance of reporting any lost or stolen credit cards to the appropriate financial institution as quickly as possible.

In this case, a prompt reporting of the stolen cards assisted in identifying a location where they were fraudulently used, and assisted in ultimately locating the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.