Two new COVID-19 deaths, 131 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths, 312 new COVID-19 cases and 131 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 521 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 32,260 confirmed cases of the virus, including 27,673 people who have recovered. The health unit says 4,066 cases are currently active.

The health unit says there are 131 people are in hospital on Wednesday, a decrease from 140 on Tuesday. That includes 16 COVID patients in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

35 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

26 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

10 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

350,468 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

21,693 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

328,775 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

165,514 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations.

A total of 844,757 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

79.7% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.

More details coming.