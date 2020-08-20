WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Thursday, the region has had a total of 2,452 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,292 people who have recovered.

Health unit officials say one new case is a close contact of a confirmed case and the other is a local healthcare worker.

“Overall I think we are moving in the right direction,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

There are two agricultural workplaces experiencing outbreaks in Essex County.

There are also two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has four residents and one staff member who have tested positive. Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff members with COVID-19.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.