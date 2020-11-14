WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two local organizations are being recognized by the YMCA South Western Ontario for their significant contributions toward building peace.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, and the Windsor Residence for Young Men are being honored for their community efforts.

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization works to break the cycle of poverty by building affordable housing and promoting homeownership.

Windsor Residence for Young Men provides essential services to homeless and at-risk youth.

YMCA Peace Week runs from November 14 - 21.