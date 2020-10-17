WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local fundraiser raised more than $30,000 to help formerly homeless youth in the region.

The virtual Walk, Run, or Roll 4 WRYM 2020 was held from September 15 – October 15 to raise money for The Windsor Residence for Young Men.

"We are very grateful for the faith our major sponsors put in us from the beginning," says WRYM fundraiser Dave Freeman.

"They made this very successful fundraiser possible – they allowed our volunteers and participants to come together to help homeless youth build new lives and become part of our community."

Organizers reported one senior walked one kilometre every weekday while another pledged to walk and run 150 kilometers in four weeks.

Money raised will help former homless youth with residential support programs and life skills coaching.