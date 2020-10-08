WINDSOR ONT. -- Windsor’s Habitat For Humanity Restore and its community programs are facing challenges because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There remains apprehension by some about interacting in public and commercial spaces – the risk of possible exposure to the virus – is keeping some in the community from making donations.

Fiona Coughlin, executive director and the organization’s C.E.O., understands why some people are reluctant to make a donation giving the circumstances of a pandemic.

“What we need right now is appliances and kitchens, and we also really want people to know that we do a contactless pick-up service,” said Coughlin.

It is the hope that such safety measures will encourage donations going forward – to help the growing number of families struggling and in need.

Coughlin also offers some advice to potential donors.

“If you really want to donate that item, or support a charity and you want that item out of your house, I would suggest you go to Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace to sell that item and then make a donation to your favourite charity. There are lots of other charities in need right now.”

For Coughlin and her team, it’s important to let the public know that the Restore is open for business – adhering to safety protocols – and that donations are always welcome.

In addition – declining donations are not the only problem.

The organization’s major “new home builds” project – an ongoing revitalization effort in Windsor’s Ford City - has been significantly slowed down because of the current situation.

Coughlin adds, “Being able to secure trades to work on our build sites has been very difficult and we can’t bring volunteers on the build sites the same way we used to.”

But there remains hope for the future as Coughlin and her team are presently working diligently – securing documents, permits and the like – so that when the pandemic restrictions ease, building beautiful and affordable homes for families in need in the community – the vital work can resume.

The public is urged to contact the organization through their website.