WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say the remaining suspects have been arrested after a violent brawl involving a pickup truck outside a business on Tecumseh Road.

Officers were called to a business located in the 3800 block of Tecumseh Road East for a large fight on Monday around 5 p.m.

The fight broke out and multiple witnesses posted the video online.

The outburst involving about 15 people happened in the Lube King parking lot near the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Central Avenue.

Officers say by the time police arrived the fight had already broken off.

“Many parties left in separate directions, some parties attended hospital, it was definitely a chaotic scene,” says Sgt. Andy Drouillard.

Police are calling this a “targeted incident,” the suspects and victims all known to one another.

As a result, three people were sent to hospital, two of whom, were arrested, facing assault-related charges.

Later Tuesday, investigators say they located the remaining people involved in the incident who committed offences and all were arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation headed by the Major Crime Branch, eight men from Windsor are facing charges which include aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.