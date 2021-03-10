WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex County OPP and Windsor police joined forces with the help of the K-9 Unit to arrest two adults who were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Windsor police say around 9 a.m. Friday officers attended a business in the 1200 block of Provincial Road for a report of a stolen white 2005 Ford-350 from a parking lot.

An Amherstburg detachment officer saw the stolen vehicle Sunday around 3 a.m. speeding southbound in the 7100 block of Howard Avenue. The officer tried to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the truck fled toward Harrow. Essex County OPP was notified.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. Windsor police was notified that OPP officers had found the suspect vehicle which had travelled from Highway 3 toward Windsor.

Two men and one woman were seen exiting from the vehicle in the area of Howard Avenue and Cabana Road.

Police say about 10 minutes later, Windsor police officers teamed up with the OPP to find the suspects. The Windsor police K-9 unit also attended the scene.

The K-9 unit located one of the male suspects hiding in a backyard around 4:15 a.m. The man was arrested without incident.

The woman was also found about five minutes later hiding outside a residence, she too was arrested without incident.

Police say one adult male suspect is still outstanding.

The man and woman who were arrested are facing a charge or possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The Windsor Police Property Crime Unit continues to actively investigate and is seeking any information relating to the outstanding suspect and the vehicle theft.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the 1200 block of Provincial Road with security cameras to check their footage for suspicious persons or activity before 8 a.m. on Friday, March 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4307, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com