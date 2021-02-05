WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police’s Amherstburg detachment is actively investigating two vehicle thefts that took place on the same street, police believe the incidents are related.

Officers responded to the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Concession Road 4 North in Amherstburg on Wednesday for two separate reports of stolen vehicles. Both believe to have been stolen between Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Police say a blue Dodge Ram was recovered in the 200 block of Bridge Avenue in Windsor around 9:15 a.m.

A white Chevrolet Silverado, however, remains missing.

Police believe both thefts are related and say there was a theft from a vehicle also reported in the area which is also believed to be related.

“We would like to remind the public that you should never leave your keys in the vehicle,” a news release from police Friday said. “Stolen vehicles pose a great risk to the entire community as they are often driven in a dangerous manner, driven by unlicensed individuals and used to commit further crimes. It is also important to lock your doors to prevent thefts.”

Those in the area of Bridge Avenue, where the truck was found, are asked to check their video cameras for potential footage or evidence.

Police are also asking those who live in the area where the pick-ups were stolen and believe their own vehicles may have been broken into to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-8559 ext. 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.