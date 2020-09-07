LONDON, ONT. -- A 32-foot boat capsized with three people on board during rough waters Sunday near Kingsville, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

A spokesperson says the 32-foot vessel entered the water in Put-in-Bay in Ohio and was pushed to the Kingsville harbour, about 200 yards off shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard was unable to locate the boat and there was no communication from the vessel in distress. However, OPP located a GPS signal.

Based on the coordinates, the Kingsville fire department responded to the area.

The Coast Guard spokesperson says two people had to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

There is a plan in place to get the boat back to Ohio, according to the Coast Guard.