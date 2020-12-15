WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a truck as part of a break and enter investigation in Wallaceburg.

Sometime between Sunday at 9 a.m. and Monday at 10 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into two storage units on Old Glass Road.

Cash, a black 42” RCA television, ladies yellow gold ring with a diamond solitaire, ladies opal ring with diamond studs, yellow gold and diamond tennis bracelet and blue cooler were reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Kloostra at ryank@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87144. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.