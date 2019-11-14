Truck smashes into Tecumseh business
The Tecumseh Fire Department responds to the scene of a truck lodged into the Underground Specialties building in Tecumseh on November 14, 2019. (Courtesy Tecumseh Fire Departmetn via Twitter)
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:34PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 2:14PM EST
TECUMSEH, Ont. -- One person has been sent to hospital after a truck smashed into a building in Tecumseh near Highway 3.
The Tecumseh Fire Department responded to Underground Specialties in the south part of the town where crews report a dump truck was lodged into the building.
AM800 News reports a transport truck was unloading sand and tipped over, smashing into the building and hitting a pick-up truck parked nearby.
The building had to be evacuated.
One person was sent to hospital for further assessment.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after the truck struck the building on Thursday morning.
Crews remain on scene to clear the wreck before a formal investigation begins.