TECUMSEH, Ont. -- One person has been sent to hospital after a truck smashed into a building in Tecumseh near Highway 3.

The Tecumseh Fire Department responded to Underground Specialties in the south part of the town where crews report a dump truck was lodged into the building.

AM800 News reports a transport truck was unloading sand and tipped over, smashing into the building and hitting a pick-up truck parked nearby.

The building had to be evacuated.

One person was sent to hospital for further assessment.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after the truck struck the building on Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in after a transport truck struck a building on Walker Rd. One person has been sent to hospital. No word on injuries. #cklw @AM800News pic.twitter.com/8CweAEUs83 — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) November 14, 2019

Crews remain on scene to clear the wreck before a formal investigation begins.