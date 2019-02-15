A residential garage was damaged after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened at the intersection of Grand Marais and Pillette Road.

Windsor police were called to the 2500 block of Pillette at 7:46 p.m.

The crash involved a pickup truck and SUV. Both vehicles ended up on the front lawns of nearby homes.

Pillette Road was blocked off at the intersection.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.