Truck hits home after crash on Pillette Road
Windsor police were called to the 2500 block of Pillette at 7:46 p.m. in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 10:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 15, 2019 10:45AM EST
A residential garage was damaged after a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened at the intersection of Grand Marais and Pillette Road.
Windsor police were called to the 2500 block of Pillette at 7:46 p.m.
The crash involved a pickup truck and SUV. Both vehicles ended up on the front lawns of nearby homes.
Pillette Road was blocked off at the intersection.
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.