WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Trick-or-Trot' returns to the Rose City

    The WFCU Credit Union’s Trick-or-Trot event was held on Oct. 29, 2023, raising funds for the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The WFCU Credit Union’s Trick-or-Trot event was held on Oct. 29, 2023, raising funds for the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    The WFCU Credit Union’s Trick-or-Trot event got underway Sunday.

    “We have 150 runners and walkers here, including children. We’re raising funds for WETRA, which is the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association,” said event spokesperson Beth Anne Prince.

    Participants dressed up in their favourite Halloween costumes or running gear to take part in the walk/run fundraiser.

    WETRA said it’s great to see events like this return, especially this year, as it’s their 50th anniversary.

    “This is the first year we’ve had under our belt, a full year of fundraising and program activities since 2020. Nobody likes to say the word, so I’m just going to say we’ve had a great year of fundraising and programs at the farm,” said Becky Mills, WETRA executive director. “We’re just happy to provide service for Windsor-Essex.”

