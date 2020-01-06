WINDSOR -- Two men from Quebec are on trial in Windsor, accused of smuggling 11 people into Canada.

Paul Ngoue-Ngameleu, 45, and Henadez Makia Mbeh, 52, are both charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act after “undeclared persons” were found in the cab of their transport truck.

The Canada Border Services Agency alleges 11 people, three women and eight children, some with Nigerian passports, were discovered on Sept. 21, 2017 by Border Services Officers at secondary inspection at the Ambassador Bridge.

The indictment, obtained by CTV News, alleges the men withheld material facts and committed “an error in the administration of Immigration and Refugee Protection Act” when the people were “concealed in the vehicle they were operating”.

The indictment further alleges they “did knowingly “induce, aid or abet” to contravene a section of the IRPA and that the men obstructed an officer performing his duties.

CBSA Officer Shannon Bodnar told the court today she was called in to conduct physical searches of two of the women “for officer protection.”

She also searched approximately 10 bags found in the cab of the truck because one of the children didn’t have shoes and Bodnar was trying to find a pair.

Officer Jason Vipond testified he was tasked with x-raying the truck and trailer the next day, Sept. 18 for “anomalies” but found none.

Prosecutor Ed Posliff told Justice Thomas Carey he expects to finish calling his witnesses on Tuesday Jan. 7 before the case is handed over to the defence lawyers, Ken Golish and Ben Strickland.

Ngoue-Ngameleu and Mbeh were granted bail at a previous court appearance pending trial.