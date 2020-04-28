WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is thrilled with the number of donations of medical supplies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public appeal for medical products was first issued on March 23. Since then, City of Windsor and County of Essex staff have been processing donations and deploying products directly to frontline healthcare staff across the region.

“I’m humbled and grateful that many corporate leaders, large and small, have come forward to support the community’s fight against COVID-19,” said Dilkens. “It is truly wonderful to see this level of contribution—it underscores the tremendous community spirit that exists in Windsor.”

Windsor-Essex contributions:

Over 140 individuals or organizations have donated materials and supplies;

3,200 N-95 respirator masks have been collected;

32,000 surgical face masks have been received;

43,000 pairs of disposable gloves have been donated;

100 pairs of goggles or face shields have been collected;

Windsor-made hand sanitizer

Local businesses have taken significant steps, at individual corporate cost, to transition production to produce thousands of litres of hand sanitizer to support frontline workers in Windsor, Essex County and across the province.

Beginning Tuesday, Windsor will be receiving 500 litres of product from BASF Canada, which expects to donate more than 11,000 litres over the next few weeks.

Windsor has also received approximately 6,000 litres of hand sanitizer produced locally by Hiram Walker & Sons.

Windsor has mobilized staff and resources to distribute it to frontline health care workers, police, fire, EMS, regional long-term care homes and social services staff.

The city is also coordinating donations of hand sanitizer to the County of Essex, Town of Essex, Town of Amherstburg, Town of Leamington and Town of LaSalle.

Donations are encouraged and still being accepted. Please visit the WFCU Centre (8787 McHugh Street) if you are able to make a contribution. Hours of operation remain Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future.