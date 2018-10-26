

It appears many people are taking advantage of bulk pickup in Windsor.

Data shows calls to 311 for the special curbside service were strong for the second consecutive quarter.

“We had 484 requests in the second quarter and 516 this quarter,” said Waste Collection Contracts and Operations Administrator Jim Leether. “Those numbers show the program is popular and helpful for residents who would otherwise have difficulty getting rid of items.”

The most calls in the third quarter were for tree maintenance at 2,368. Dirty yard complaints were second at 1,920.

In 2017, there were 291 Bulk Item service requests (SR’s) received in total.

Under the program, each of the city’s pickup zones see two collection cycles for bulk items per month.

There is a maximum of two items per pickup and the cost for the service is $10 per item.

To book a pickup, call 311 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays, and 311 staff will advise you of available dates.

For complete details, including schedules, tips and restrictions, visit our Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.