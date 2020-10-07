WINDSOR, ONT. -- The 1492 Windsor Law Coalition and supporters are planning a demonstration outside the Windsor courthouse.

The group will portage Treaty Canoe from Riverside Drive at the big Canadian Flag Pole to the courthouse.

The event starts at 9:15 a.m., with drumming and remarks at the courthouse around 10:30 a.m.

A digital week of solidarity with 1492 Land Back Lane Land Protectors has been organized by a Coalition of law students and faculty members from Windsor Law and Windsor Law's Shkawbewisag Student Law Society.

“We hope to highlight the #LegalToolsofOppression used by the courts against Indigenous Peoples,” said a news release. “We will be sharing action items, toolkits, information on injunctions, e-petitions, and even case summaries to help students and the general public learn more about legal tools of oppression used against Indigenous peoples.”

Another event will be held in Hamilton on Friday.