The Ambassador Bridge Company says there’s a commercial backup heading into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports delays for U.S. bound commercial traffic at the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Customs officials are maintaining all of their facilities and will continue to do so until commercial traffic is clear.

All Canada-bound traffic is free flowing into Canada and not affected.

Windsor police say there are backups along Huron Church Road. Police are reminding motorists to not block intersections.

Updated border wait times can be found at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website: https://bwt.cbp.gov.