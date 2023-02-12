Transport truck rolls over near Ambassador Bridge
Northbound lanes towards the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. are closed after a transport truck rolled over on Sunday morning.
According to the Windsor Police Service, a transport truck travelling northbound on Huron Church Road rolled over right at the entrance of the Ambassador Bridge and duty free area, just past College Avenue.
A transport truck rolled over near the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 12, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
On Sunday afternoon, Windsor police tweeted the northbound lanes are completely closed at Huron Church Road and College Avenue.
Two people were inside the truck, and one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear whether any charges were laid.
Traffic is currently reduced to one lane and bridge-bound traffic is being diverted about 100 metres up the road to a separate entrance.
As traffic is fairly light on Sunday, there are no real delays as a result of the crash.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime and said updates will be provided as necessary.
Crews are unloading the transport truck before it is removed, and the timeline for the removal is a few hours.
