WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, for a total of 569 cases.

The health unit released the new numbers on Monday morning. There are 139 recovered cases.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there are positive signs that the curve is flattening, but there is still a ways to go before he thinks the restrictions should be lifted.

“In an ideal situation, I would like to see no cases for several days before the opening of everything,” says Ahmed.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 38.

Twenty-seven of the deaths have been in long-term care homes. There are five outbreaks in local LTC facilities.

There have been 5,679 people tested in the region, and 916 tests are pending.