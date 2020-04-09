WINDSOR, ONT. --

The Transit Windsor service suspension will continue all month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 130 empoyees are being laid off.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens made the service suspension order on March 26, with implementation beginning on March 29 and lasting at least until Monday, April 13.

Dilkens said Thursday it will continue to be shutdown until April 30

“This isn’t a decision that anyone wants to make,” said Dilkens. “This is a decision we had to take to help flatten the pandemic’s curve in our community and save lives in the City of Windsor."

Executive director Pat Delmore said transit administration is also recommending that the suspension be extended.

“It is advisable that we continue to suspend transit service until further notice,” said Delmore in a statement. “Transit Windsor will continue to monitor and advise of the appropriate time to consider the resumption of transit services.”

Delmore said at the time of the suspension of service, Transit Windsor had experienced a decrease in ridership of 77 per cent. Since that time, municipalities nationwide continue to see further drops in ridership in upwards of 90 per cent.

Administration has been advised by medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed that seniors over the age of 65 and high risk individuals should not use public transit.

Delmore said there have been complaints and he understands that there are members in the community who rely on transit service, but at this time, the risks associated with keeping transit service operational, outweighs the need.