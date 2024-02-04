Transit Windsor strike averted

Amalgamated Transit Union representing almost 300 workers has reached a tentative agreement hours before the strike was set to begin.

Regular transit service will continue to run as of Monday.

"Our commitment to Transit riders and Windsorites was front and center as we stated from the beginning, keeping the service running while balancing the needs of transit workers," said ATU Local 616 President/Business Agent Dragan Markovic. “We want the public to know that we take great pride in serving our communities and we are extremely grateful to the riders and the public for their patience and support over the past few months of negotiations," concluded Markovic.

ATU International President, John Costa stated he was proud of their members for their strength, solidarity and unity throughout the talks.

"The result was a strong contract that recognizes the commitment and dedication of these frontline heroes to provide safe and reliable transportation for our riders who rely on Transit Windsor each day. Our members now have a pathway to the middle class and the federally mandated sick days they deserve for the essential public service they provide. We are Stronger Together!"