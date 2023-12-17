Traffic stop leads to weapons-related charges in Woodstock

Woodstock police say two people are facing multiple charges after officers found a number of weapons inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled the vehicle over in the area of Adelaide Street and Wellington Street at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the investigation found the occupants were in possession of a number of illegal weapons including a firearm, two tasers, brass knuckles and nun chucks.

A 27-year-old of London is facing the following charges:

Four counts of possession of a prohibited device

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Weapons dangerous

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

A second suspect, a 27-year-old from Cambridge is facing:

Four counts of possession of a prohibited device

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com