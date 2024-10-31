WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor fire reminds of carbon monoxide dangers

    A person changes the battery in a carbon monoxide alarm. (Source: AdrianHancu/iStock via Getty Images Plus) A person changes the battery in a carbon monoxide alarm. (Source: AdrianHancu/iStock via Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding the community to stay safe and recognize the danger of carbon monoxide (CO).

    Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 marks CO Awareness Week.

    “Having a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home is the surest way to know you and your family are protected from exposure to and injury from a carbon monoxide leak,” said Fire Chief Stephen Laforet.

    “Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas, making it impossible to detect without a working carbon monoxide alarm.”

    According to the City of Windsor, CO exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse, loss of consciousness and death.

    “The importance of having a carbon monoxide alarm installed outside all sleeping areas and the role it plays in preventing deaths cannot be stressed enough,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario’s Fire Marshal.

    “The law is in place to save lives and only a working carbon monoxide alarm will identify the presence of a carbon monoxide leak in your home before it’s too late.”

    The following tips are recommended by Windsor fire and the city to keep yourself and others safe in the home:

    Test CO alarms each month and change the batteries at least once a year using daylight saving time changes as a reminder: “Change your clocks, change your batteries”

    Have fuel-burning appliances, such as a furnace, gas stove, fireplace, annually inspected by a trained, certified technician to check for a leak at the source

    Ensure all chimneys and vents are clean and clear of obstructions

    If a CO alarm activates or you suspect someone in your home has symptoms of CO poisoning, immediately go outside and call 911

    Never use a barbeque, portable fuel-burning camping equipment or gas-powered generators indoors.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News