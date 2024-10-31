Windsor fire reminds of carbon monoxide dangers

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding the community to stay safe and recognize the danger of carbon monoxide (CO).

Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 marks CO Awareness Week.

“Having a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home is the surest way to know you and your family are protected from exposure to and injury from a carbon monoxide leak,” said Fire Chief Stephen Laforet.

“Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas, making it impossible to detect without a working carbon monoxide alarm.”

According to the City of Windsor, CO exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse, loss of consciousness and death.

“The importance of having a carbon monoxide alarm installed outside all sleeping areas and the role it plays in preventing deaths cannot be stressed enough,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario’s Fire Marshal.

“The law is in place to save lives and only a working carbon monoxide alarm will identify the presence of a carbon monoxide leak in your home before it’s too late.”

The following tips are recommended by Windsor fire and the city to keep yourself and others safe in the home:

Test CO alarms each month and change the batteries at least once a year using daylight saving time changes as a reminder: “Change your clocks, change your batteries”

Have fuel-burning appliances, such as a furnace, gas stove, fireplace, annually inspected by a trained, certified technician to check for a leak at the source

Ensure all chimneys and vents are clean and clear of obstructions

If a CO alarm activates or you suspect someone in your home has symptoms of CO poisoning, immediately go outside and call 911

Never use a barbeque, portable fuel-burning camping equipment or gas-powered generators indoors.