Happy Diwalloween! Oct. 31 sees same-day celebrations of Halloween and Diwali

From the outside, Gurneet Kaur’s home in LaSalle, Ont., looks like many others across the country on Oct. 31 — with pumpkins and skeletons galore.

But once you step inside, you're transported into the vibrant and more colourful atmosphere of a different celebration altogether.

That's because this year, Halloween and Diwali share the same day, marking the first overlap of these two traditions in eight years.

“Everything is auspicious inside, but everything is spooky outside,” said Kaur, speaking to CTV News while at work.

“My plan is to go home to my family, put on Indian dresses and then smudge our makeup so we all become spooky. Then, we can celebrate both at the same time.”

Halloween always falls on Oct. 31, based on the Gregorian calendar.

Diwali, however, follows the Hindu lunar calendar, typically falling between mid-October and mid-November, meaning its exact date shifts each year.

For instance, Diwali was celebrated on Nov. 12 in 2023. In 2022, it took place on Oct. 22.

On Halloween, it’s common for people at workplaces and schools to dress up in spooky or fun costumes.

But this year, Oct. 31 has many South Asians walking around in traditional Diwali attire.

Mansi Rathee, an international student at St. Clair College, said it’s exciting to see a blend of clothing at her school, noting Halloween isn’t celebrated on the same scale in India as it is in Canada.

“I never imagined celebrating Halloween and Diwali together,” said Rathee.

“It’s fascinating to see people dressing up in their costumes and traditional Indian attire as well. I love this mix.”

St. Clair College’s student body is embracing that blend by hosting a “Diwalloween” hybrid dance party on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to the experience of bringing two traditions together,” said Rishi Vatish, president of St. Clair College's Student Representative Council.

He added that his team was forced into a big debate about how best to set up the event inside the school’s Student Life Centre.

Diwali brings a bright and colourful aesthetic, while Halloween leans into darkness and shadows.

“So, we decided to decorate our Student Life Centre half for Diwali and half for Halloween.”