Man accused of attempted murder arrested for bail violations

A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.

Kyle Small,26, is one of two individuals charged in connection with a shooting on Pierre Avenue on Aug.15, 2023.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries

He was released on bail in April, 2024 with strict requirements that included electronic monitoring and house arrest at an address in Petawawa, Ont.

This week, while Small was in Windsor with his surety, Windsor Police bail compliance officers learned he had violated the terms of his bail and launched an investigation.

On Oct. 30, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), located and arrested Small in the 4000 block of Sandwich Street.

Small has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

His 48-year-old father, who acted as his son’s surety, has also been charged with two counts of facilitating a failure to comply with a release order.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.