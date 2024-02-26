Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Dresden man

A routine traffic stop has led to several charges for a Dresedn man.

On Victoria Street in Wallaceburg, Chatham-Kent police pulled over a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer figured out that a passenger in the vehicle was bound by several release orders and prohibition orders with conditions.

According to police, the conditions prohibited him from possessing any weapons/ammunition, drugs and/or paraphernalia, and to be outside his residence without his surety. He also was to reside at a specific address.

Police said the man was not with his surety and was arrested.

After a search, the man was found to have ammunition scales and was not living at the address listed no his release papers.

The 32-year-old man was charged with possession of a ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.