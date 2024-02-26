WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Dresden man

    A Chatham-Kent Police Service vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook) A Chatham-Kent Police Service vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook)
    Share

    A routine traffic stop has led to several charges for a Dresedn man.

    On Victoria Street in Wallaceburg, Chatham-Kent police pulled over a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

    The officer figured out that a passenger in the vehicle was bound by several release orders and prohibition orders with conditions.

    According to police, the conditions prohibited him from possessing any weapons/ammunition, drugs and/or paraphernalia, and to be outside his residence without his surety. He also was to reside at a specific address.

    Police said the man was not with his surety and was arrested.

    After a search, the man was found to have ammunition scales and was not living at the address listed no his release papers.

    The 32-year-old man was charged with possession of a ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News