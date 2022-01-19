Traffic stop leads to impaired driving and theft charges for Windsor woman

A 21-year-old woman who was pulled over for driving without lights on is now facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser and threatening and kicking officers.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, a LaSalle police officer stopped a 2014 Hyundai after spotting the vehicle driving without lights on and the driver was talking on her cellphone.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot near the intersection of Malden Road and Normandy Street. A second police unit joined to assist.

Police say the driver suddenly reversed at a high rate of speed into the police cruiser, causing about $7,000 in damages.

The officers quickly got out of their vehicle to speak with the driver and determined she was impaired by alcohol.

Police say the driver was then placed under arrest for impaired driving, but she refused to exit the vehicle.

A brief struggle ensued, and she began yelling profanities and kicking the officers multiple times.

Police say the woman was then brought to the police station where she “continued to be belligerent, combative and threatened to kill the officers. Thankfully the officers were not injured as a result of the collision or assault,” a news release said

Further tests determined the woman’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Police say during the investigation, police learned she was involved in the theft of alcohol from LCBO that took place earlier that evening. The open bottle of liquor was found in the centre console of her vehicle.

As a result, the woman has been charged with the following:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Over 80mgs of Alcohol

Obstruct / Resist Peace Officer

Utter Threats to Cause Death

Theft under $5,000

She also was issued tickets for the following provincial offences:

Drive Handheld Communication Device

Drive without Proper Headlights

Driving with Open Container of Liquor

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

The woman’s drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days.