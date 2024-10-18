WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Traffic clears at Ambassador Bridge

    Ambassador Bridge
    The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) has confirmed traffic backups for Canadian-bound vehicles at the Ambassador Bridge have cleared.

    The wait times are now back to normal.

    Wait times can be monitored here.

