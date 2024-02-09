WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Traffic blitz leads to 21 enforcement actions

    Member of the Traffic Enforcement Unit in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police) Member of the Traffic Enforcement Unit in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have issued 21 enforcement actions at two busy Windsor intersections.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were assigned to monitor the intersections of Jefferson at Tecumseh as well as Jefferson and Wyandotte for any intersection-related offences on Thursday.

    Over the course of a couple hours, officers monitored the intersections and issued a combined total of 21 enforcement actions.

    The offences included failing to stop at a red light, speeding, distracted driving, vehicle documentation and seat belt infractions.

