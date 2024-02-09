Traffic blitz leads to 21 enforcement actions

Windsor police have issued 21 enforcement actions at two busy Windsor intersections.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were assigned to monitor the intersections of Jefferson at Tecumseh as well as Jefferson and Wyandotte for any intersection-related offences on Thursday.

Our officers are on the lookout for speeding and distracted driving. Follow the rules of the road and keep our streets safe for everyone. pic.twitter.com/izwvVfAtRY — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 9, 2024

Over the course of a couple hours, officers monitored the intersections and issued a combined total of 21 enforcement actions.

The offences included failing to stop at a red light, speeding, distracted driving, vehicle documentation and seat belt infractions.