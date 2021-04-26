WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tecumseh has launched a 30-day consultation on retail cannabis facilities in town, after council voted to take a closer look at this type of business on April 13.

Administration is expected to report back in June on data and the experience with retail cannabis in other jurisdictions, as well as public health information.

At that point council is scheduled to make a final decision whether or not to allow pot stores in the municipality.

Tecumseh is the only jurisdiction in the area still not permitting retail cannabis stores, after LaSalle councils voted to opt-in last month.

“When we made the decision to opt-out of hosting retail cannabis facilities, it was still early and there were many unknowns,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh.

“Over the last two years, we have seen how the industry has operated and my colleagues and I agreed to seek out public comment and information from Administration and possibly reconsider allowing these businesses in Town.”

The topic was added to the town’s Placespeak page and will be available for public comment, from April 26 to May 26.

Users may log into the platform and provide comments on the matter.

All comments will be available to Council in real-time for their reference.

Town administration said Placespeak is free to sign up and easy to navigate.