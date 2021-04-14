WINDSOR, ONT. -- A town in Essex could soon opt in to cannabis retail.

Tecumseh council passed a motion Tuesday evening, to take a closer look into cannabis retail.

Administration will review and bring a report back to council, where they will then make a decision whether or not to allow pot stores in the town.

“At that point we’ll be able to scrutinize, ask the questions and so fourth,” says Gary McNamara, mayor of Tecumseh.

“So it’s not just a matter of saying here, or away you go, open the doors. There’s a process.”

Tecumseh is the only municipality in the area still not permitting retail cannabis stores, after LaSalle councils voted to opt in last month.

“It’s an opportunity for young people and older people to get into business. It’s a very highly regulated business,” says Robert Katzman of Greentown Cannabis.

The report is expected to go before Tecumseh council in June.