WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is taking funds out of its annual holiday dinner event to help out the Goodfellows.

Tecumseh town council agreed to donate $1,500 to the local Goodfellows Holiday Drive this year. The money will come from the Town’s annual holiday dinner and employee recognition event budget.

This year’s recognition event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Goodfellows has been a part of the fabric of Tecumseh for a number of years with staff and Council members, particularly Fire and Rescue Services, participating in Goodfellows’ annual fundraising events,” said a news release from the town.

It was announced on Nov. 2 that the Goodfellows annual on the street newspaper drive and grocery bagging event would be cancelled due to concerns surrounding the pandemic.

While alternative donations are being considered, the Town of Tecumseh says it is anticipated overall donations will be significantly lower this year.

The Goodfellows have given out up to 150 food hampers in previous years to local families, due to COVID-19, the town says it is anticipated there will be greater need this year.