WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham Goodfellows collected toys, food and donations in the “No Child Without a Christmas” drop off weekend.

Donations consisted of 11 floor totes of toys, 100 boxes of non-perishable food, and over $2,000 in donations from Oct. 24-25.

This is the launch of what we hope will be another successful year of supporting our community during the holidays.

The Chatham Goodfellows Board of Directors have made a significant change to our campaign for 2020.

The age limit for children receiving toys and gifts this year will be changed from “up to 12 years old” to “up to 15 years old”.

On Monday Nov. 2, 2020 Chatham Goodfellows will begin taking online applications for those folks who will be in need this Christmas. chathamgoodfellows.ca

Beginning on Nov. 9, 2020 between 9 a.m. and 3p.m. Monday to Friday, those seeking assistance at Christmas can call 519-354-1146 to register for food and toys.

Chatham Goodfellows invites the community to participate in a “Virtual Porchlight Campaign” where people will be able to e-transfer money and light up their porch lights to show support. This is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

Community organizations that would like to donate toys and food can email Chatham Goodfellows and a volunteer will arrange to pick up your donations, taking care to socially distance. To book an appointment for a pick-up, call 519-354-1146 or email: info@chathamgoodfellows.ca,

Goodfellows members say the 2020 “No Child Without a Christmas” campaign is more important than ever as we strive to serve this wonderful community during the COVID-19 pandemic.