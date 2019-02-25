

CTV Windsor





There are concerns in LaSalle about the safety around Westport Marina.

The municipality purchased the property on Front Rd. near Gil Maure Park last September for $2-million.

But police have expressed concern as the area is developed, someone will get hurt by a stray bullet.

It’s happened before.

CTV Windsor spoke to Denise Rimbert after she was hit in the cheek by a stray pellet on the first day of duck hunting season in 2013.

“All of a sudden, I heard bang and it hit me right in the face,” said Rimbert, as she was working in her garden near the Detroit River. “They have to be out of their minds to be shooting that close."

LaSalle police say three people were duck hunting in a camouflage boat.

“When I yelled and screamed at them, still they didn't stop, they kept on shooting,” said Rimbert.

A report prepared for council says LaSalle police have responded to 44 discharge of firearms complaints between 2013 and 2018.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says one time is too many, and he wants to address firearms regulations as the town continues to grow.

"With the increase in population diversity, these things can happen and we don't want them to happen in LaSalle,” says Renaud.

There is no provincial or federal legislation restricting the use of firearms on waterways in LaSalle. But the report states the Town of Tecumseh and the Town of Lakeshore do have regulations prohibiting possession of firearms unless it is unloaded and encased under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Council is expected to discuss the issue Tuesday night.