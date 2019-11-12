MCGREGOR, Ont. – Three people have been arrested following a shooting in McGregor.

Essex County OPP officers and EMS responded to the report of an injured man in a parking lot in the 9500 block of Essex County Road 11 on Sept. 10 around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

On Nov. 6, members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Essex County OPP Major Crime unit and Windsor police arrested a Lakeshore resident.

Kalakech Ammar, 44, is charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – cocaine and public mischief.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor.

On Nov. 12, two more Windsor residents were arrested.

Ali Kamal Zeidan, 35, remains in custody pending a bail hearing, charged with discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, robbery using a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent to commit indictable offence, public mischief and failing to comply with recognizance.

Hamzah Moses Abusoufah, 30, has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Dec. 10.

Abusoufah is charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and public mischief.

Anyone with further information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.