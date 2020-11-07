WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first legal retail cannabis store has officially opened its doors in Essex.

Tony’s Joint, also the first legal retail operation to open in Essex County, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to celebrate the first day of business.

“Tony’s Joint came to the Town of Essex because we saw great potential. It’s a safe, friendly and family-oriented community with many other beautiful, local businesses,” said Anthony Cervini, owner. “We were drawn to the idea of being in the hub of the county and we hope to bring more visitors and customers to help the Town prosper.”

Tony’s Joint is now welcoming customers over the age of 19 to purchase a wide range of cannabis products.

The store operates under the regulations in the Cannabis Licence Act and related legislation. As such, all cannabis products are stored in a secured room separate from the customer area.

“Tony’s Joint is a great example of the potential for investments in our community from the new and expanding legal cannabis sector,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “To Anthony, store employees, and new customers, welcome to the Town of Essex.”