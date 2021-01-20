Advertisement
Town of Essex to offer virtual birthday parties for kids
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 7:35PM EST
A newborn, his mother and grandmother were all born on Nov. 19. (Pexels)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your little ones’ birthday in a big way!
The Town of Essex is launching virtual birthday party packages to help little ones celebrate.
The 90-minuet parties will be hosted via Zoom.
Town of Essex will direct the parties for you.
It’ll include hands-on activities and materials for participants, a cookie decorating kit plus a special surprise for the birthday kid.
Packages can be booked by calling the Town of Essex.