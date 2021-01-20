WINDSOR, ONT. -- Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your little ones’ birthday in a big way!

The Town of Essex is launching virtual birthday party packages to help little ones celebrate.

The 90-minuet parties will be hosted via Zoom.

Town of Essex will direct the parties for you.

It’ll include hands-on activities and materials for participants, a cookie decorating kit plus a special surprise for the birthday kid.

Packages can be booked by calling the Town of Essex.