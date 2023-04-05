Tornado watch issued for Windsor area. Here’s when the storm may hit

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

Hazards: Wind gusts near 100 km/h Hail up to ping pong ball size

Timing: Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario. As the Great Lakes are very cold, at this time there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how strong these thunderstorms will be as they cross into Ontario. Should the cold temperatures of the lakes be overcome, a strong line of thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area late this afternoon.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” says the Environment Canada statement.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Here's the forecast for the next several days:

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 8.

Saturday: Sunny. High 10.

Sunday: Sunny. High 15.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.