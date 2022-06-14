'Tiny home' stolen from Leamington property, found in Ruthven

OPP in Essex County are looking for information after 'tiny home’ was reported stolen then found.

According to police, a trailer that had a small structure on it, was taken from a property on Deer Run road in Leamington, some time between June 9 and June 11.

On June 12, the owner was notified that the stolen trailer was found on a property on County Road 34 in Ruthven..

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.