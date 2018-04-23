

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a Tilbury man has been arrested for impaired driving after striking a tractor trailer on Highway 401.

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Belle River Road on Thursday at 12:30 a.m.

OPP report a vehicle struck a tractor trailer, lost control then came to rest in the median.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was injured in the collision, but the driver of the truck was not hurt.

The driver also allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Derek Sutherland, 32, of Tilbury is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

His licence has been suspended and his vehicle seized as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Sutherland is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 31.