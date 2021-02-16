WINDSOR, ONT. -- The WFCU Centre is being assessed as a possible site for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the City of Windsor says.

In a news release updating residents on recreational services as the region moved into the red zone of the province’s reopening framework Tuesday, the city noted the WFCU Centre would likely remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“Even when further re-openings occur in Windsor-Essex, it is anticipated that the WFCU Centre will remain closed to the public, as it is presently being assessed for possible use as a mass-vaccination clinic,” the release says.

The region’s three stage plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out was released Feb. 1. and includes targeted mass vaccination clinics based on the prioritization and vaccine supply.

Windsor-Essex rollout stages:

Stage 1 - supply is limited and targeted to key priorities.

Windsor Regional Hospital run vaccination clinics.

Mobile teams

Primary care physicians/nurse practitioners for prioritized groups (adult recipients of chronic home care)

Stage 2 –supply exceed the capacity of the resources in Stage 1

Participating Primary Care Providers who are willing and able to meet requirements

Participating pharmacies who are willing and able to meet requirements

Mobile teams based on prioritization

Targeted mass vaccination clinics based on the prioritization and vaccine supply (e.g., farm workers, essential workers.)

Stage 3 –vaccine supply exceeds all resources from previous stages

Mass vaccination sites in Windsor and Essex County

Readily available for all residents who want the vaccine.

The region is currently in the first stage of vaccinating healthcare workers and residents in long-term care and retirement homes.

Currently, Windsor Regional Hospital is using the Sportsplex at St. Clair College to administer vaccines and has secured Windsor Hall downtown to allow for expanded capacity and to serve as a “backup” plan should the Sportsplex be required for use as a field hospital again.

The WECHU said Tuesday, 2,502 people in Windsor-Essex have received their first dose of the vaccine and 9,559 have received both doses of the vaccine, with a total of 21,620 doses having been administered to residents.