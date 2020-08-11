WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man who tried to hide from police in the kitchen of a Leamington business was arrested by foot patrol officers and charged with drug and assault-related offences.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 29, Ontario Provincial Police conducting foot patrols downtown saw a man known to police outside a business on Talbot Street West.

Police say officers knew this man had a curfew condition and when they approached him he turned and entered the business.

Officers went inside and found the man hiding in the kitchen. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The accused was found to have a “quantity of suspected cocaine” on him at the time of his arrest.

Edis Rodrigues-Flores, 34, of Leamington is in police custody facing charges of assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with release order.