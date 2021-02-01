Advertisement
Tilbury man charged after throwing rock at mother-in-law’s car: CK police
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 11:29AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 25-year-old Tilbury man after officers say he threw a rock at his mother-in-law’s car.
Police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Tilbury around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the man threw a rock at his mother-in-law’s car, breaking the rear window. Total damage was estimated at $500.
The man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000. He was released pending a future court date of March 3.