WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 25-year-old Tilbury man after officers say he threw a rock at his mother-in-law’s car.

Police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Tilbury around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man threw a rock at his mother-in-law’s car, breaking the rear window. Total damage was estimated at $500.

The man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000. He was released pending a future court date of March 3.