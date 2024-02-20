WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tilbury man charged after Highway 401 crash

    A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    A 52-year-old Tilbury man has been charged after a crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

    On Feb. 18 at 2:15 a.m., members of the Elgin County OPP Chatham Detachment initiated a single-vehicle collision investigation involving a passenger vehicle that had entered the centre median on the Highway 401 near the 68-kilometre marker.

    The investigating officer says they observed signs of intoxication from the driver. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service for further testing.

    As a result of the investigation, the Tilbury man was charged with:

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    No serious injuries were reported.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on March 11.

    The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News